Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIG, NVDA, APP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total of 11,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 212.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 113,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 35,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

