Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SIG, NVDA, APP

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 212.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 113,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 35,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIG options, NVDA options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DividendRank Canada
Institutional Holders of KNSL
SUB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.