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SHAK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SHAK, LASR, ACMR

May 07, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total of 20,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 19,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 17,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.6% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, LASR options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Midcap Stocks
 STIP Options Chain
 Floating Rate Preferreds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Midcap Stocks-> STIP Options Chain-> Floating Rate Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHAK
LASR
ACMR

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