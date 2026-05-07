Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SHAK, LASR, ACMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total of 20,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026 , with 2,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 19,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 17,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.6% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, LASR options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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