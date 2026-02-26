Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEZL, THO, NTRA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL), where a total volume of 5,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 515,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) options are showing a volume of 6,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 683,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of NTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of NTRA. Below is a chart showing NTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

