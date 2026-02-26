Markets
SEZL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEZL, THO, NTRA

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL), where a total volume of 5,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 515,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) options are showing a volume of 6,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 683,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of NTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of NTRA. Below is a chart showing NTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SEZL options, THO options, or NTRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KKR Options Chain
 MKTW shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding VNO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KKR Options Chain-> MKTW shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding VNO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SEZL
THO
NTRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.