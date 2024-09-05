Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCVL, VSTS, CRDO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL), where a total of 4,769 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 476,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 204.6% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) options are showing a volume of 31,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.5% of VSTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VSTS. Below is a chart showing VSTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 29,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 25,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

