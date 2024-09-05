Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCVL, VSTS, CRDO

Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) options are showing a volume of 31,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.5% of VSTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VSTS. Below is a chart showing VSTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 29,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 25,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCVL options, VSTS options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Construction Dividend Stock List
ZLCS Videos
TBI Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.