Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, DDOG, TPG

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 17,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) options are showing a volume of 4,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of TPG. Below is a chart showing TPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
