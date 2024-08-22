News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, DDOG, TPG

August 22, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 37,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 17,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) options are showing a volume of 4,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of TPG. Below is a chart showing TPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

