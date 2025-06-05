Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SANM, BROS, AKAM

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 16,252 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 15,759 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
