Markets
SANM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SANM, BROS, AKAM

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM), where a total of 2,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 16,252 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 15,759 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SANM options, BROS options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WBS Insider Buying
 LIND Insider Buying
 SLYG Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WBS Insider Buying-> LIND Insider Buying-> SLYG Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SANM
BROS
AKAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.