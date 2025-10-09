Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RUN, ZETA, SLB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total of 57,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 7,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,100 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 41,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,700 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 92,405 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 24,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

