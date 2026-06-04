Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RUM, DOCU, AAOI

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 27,276 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 95,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 9,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,000 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RUM options, DOCU options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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