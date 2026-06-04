Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RUM, DOCU, AAOI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM), where a total volume of 29,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 27,276 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 95,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 9,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,000 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUM options, DOCU options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RUM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.