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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RUM, DOCU, AAOI

June 04, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM), where a total volume of 29,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of RUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of RUM. Below is a chart showing RUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 27,276 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 95,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 9,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,000 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RUM options, DOCU options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RUM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RUM
DOCU
AAOI

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