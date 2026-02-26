Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROOT, INSW, AMZN

Markets
February 26, 2026

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 2,724 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 272,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 354,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) options are showing a volume of 3,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 493,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 31,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

