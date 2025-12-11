Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, WOR, FANG

December 11, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 16,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR) options are showing a volume of 858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 9,560 contracts, representing approximately 956,000 underlying shares or approximately 59% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.49 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, WOR options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SIZE market cap history
 AKUS shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DEFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SIZE market cap history-> AKUS shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DEFI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
WOR
FANG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.