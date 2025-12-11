Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, WOR, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 16,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR) options are showing a volume of 858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 9,560 contracts, representing approximately 956,000 underlying shares or approximately 59% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.49 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.49 strike highlighted in orange:

