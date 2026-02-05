Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, ALB, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 18,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 20,142 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 37,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, ALB options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

