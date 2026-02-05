Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, ALB, PANW

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 20,142 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 37,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
