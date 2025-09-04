Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RKT, NXT, PCG

Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) options are showing a volume of 14,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,600 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 132,496 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 52,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
