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RIVN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, ITW, RGP

March 19, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 221,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 21,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 10,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Resources Connection Inc (Symbol: RGP) saw options trading volume of 2,863 contracts, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares or approximately 76% of RGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of RGP. Below is a chart showing RGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, ITW options, or RGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 UTSL market cap history
 Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> UTSL market cap history-> Analyst Rated Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
ITW
RGP

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