Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, ITW, RGP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 221,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 21,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 10,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Resources Connection Inc (Symbol: RGP) saw options trading volume of 2,863 contracts, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares or approximately 76% of RGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of RGP. Below is a chart showing RGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, ITW options, or RGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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