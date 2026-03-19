Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, ITW, RGP

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 10,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Resources Connection Inc (Symbol: RGP) saw options trading volume of 2,863 contracts, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares or approximately 76% of RGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of RGP. Below is a chart showing RGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, ITW options, or RGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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