RIOT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, XOM, ZM

October 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 166,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 101,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 71,741 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 13,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, XOM options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

