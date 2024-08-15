News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, ABR, X

August 15, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 16,705 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 265.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 630,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 73,181 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 247.7% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 40,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

