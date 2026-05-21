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RGTI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RGTI, CMI, QBTS

May 21, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI), where a total of 257,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 18,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 8,078 contracts, representing approximately 807,800 underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 233,826 contracts, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 18,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RGTI options, CMI options, or QBTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter
 Institutional Holders of PED
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter-> Institutional Holders of PED-> Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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RGTI
CMI
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