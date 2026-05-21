Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RGTI, CMI, QBTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI), where a total of 257,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 18,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 8,078 contracts, representing approximately 807,800 underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 233,826 contracts, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 18,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGTI options, CMI options, or QBTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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