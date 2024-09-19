News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCUS, PG, MGM

September 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 3,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 39,427 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 29,745 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCUS options, PG options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
