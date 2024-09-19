Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCUS, PG, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 3,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 39,427 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 29,745 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCUS options, PG options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.