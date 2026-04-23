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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, RBLX, BURL

April 23, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 54,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,800 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 51,367 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 6,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ON options, RBLX options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BIRK
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BIRK-> Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ON
RBLX
BURL

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