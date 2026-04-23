Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, RBLX, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 54,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 4,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,800 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 51,367 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 6,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ON options, RBLX options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.