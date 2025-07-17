Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QS, APLD, SPSC

July 17, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total of 360,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 27,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 196,748 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC) saw options trading volume of 1,928 contracts, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares or approximately 61% of SPSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of SPSC. Below is a chart showing SPSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QS options, APLD options, or SPSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
