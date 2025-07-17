Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QS, APLD, SPSC

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 196,748 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC) saw options trading volume of 1,928 contracts, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares or approximately 61% of SPSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of SPSC. Below is a chart showing SPSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
