Markets
QBTS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QBTS, PGY, JBLU

July 17, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS), where a total volume of 286,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 29,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 16,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,000 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 118,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 22,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QBTS options, PGY options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
 HT Options Chain
 BB Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Diagnostics Dividend Stocks-> HT Options Chain-> BB Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QBTS
PGY
JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.