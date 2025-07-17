Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QBTS, PGY, JBLU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS), where a total volume of 286,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 29,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 16,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,000 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 118,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 22,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

