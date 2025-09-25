Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRAX, NEE, ENPH

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 45,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 18,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 39,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 6,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
