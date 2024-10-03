Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRAX, CVNA, AMPY

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 74,712 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 217.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 6,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY) saw options trading volume of 4,707 contracts, representing approximately 470,700 underlying shares or approximately 154.7% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,900 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
