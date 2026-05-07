Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPTA, CELH, RBRK

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 72,652 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) options are showing a volume of 32,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 18,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PPTA options, CELH options, or RBRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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