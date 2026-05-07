Markets
PPTA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPTA, CELH, RBRK

May 07, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perpetua Resources Corp (Symbol: PPTA), where a total of 12,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.8% of PPTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares of PPTA. Below is a chart showing PPTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 72,652 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) options are showing a volume of 32,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 18,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PPTA options, CELH options, or RBRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Investor
 Funds Holding BGC
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDC Investor-> Funds Holding BGC-> Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PPTA
CELH
RBRK

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