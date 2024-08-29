News & Insights

Markets
PLTR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, VRT, BL

August 29, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 261,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 20,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 38,042 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 4,143 contracts, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, VRT options, or BL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PBIB market cap history
 EEMV YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of IWOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
VRT
BL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.