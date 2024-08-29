Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, VRT, BL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 261,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 20,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 38,042 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 4,143 contracts, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

