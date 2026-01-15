Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLAB, CHTR, NNE

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 11,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLAB options, CHTR options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
