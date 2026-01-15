Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLAB, CHTR, NNE

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB), where a total of 6,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) options are showing a volume of 11,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAB options, CHTR options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
