Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PINS, ASTS, HUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 153,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 13,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 143,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 9,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 35,341 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.8% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

