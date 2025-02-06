News & Insights

Markets
PINS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PINS, ASTS, HUN

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 153,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 13,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 143,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 9,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 35,341 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.8% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, ASTS options, or HUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 COLB Stock Predictions
 PEB Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOVC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
COLB Stock Predictions-> PEB Stock Predictions-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOVC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PINS
ASTS
HUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.