Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, MARA, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 25,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 4,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 399,341 contracts, representing approximately 39.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 33,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 2,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, MARA options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

