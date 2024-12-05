Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, MARA, TRUP

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 399,341 contracts, representing approximately 39.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 33,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 2,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
