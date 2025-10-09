Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PENN, UBER, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 18,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 14,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 100,110 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 7,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 48,798 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

