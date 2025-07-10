Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCG, AAPL, ALB

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 636,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 87,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 37,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
