Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCG, AAPL, ALB

July 10, 2025 — 01:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), where a total volume of 376,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 138,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 636,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 87,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 37,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCG options, AAPL options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

