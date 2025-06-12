Markets
PARR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PARR, VZ, HIMS

June 12, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR), where a total volume of 5,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 61,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 175,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 22,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PARR options, VZ options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 XSPA YTD Return
 PNM Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of MATW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
XSPA YTD Return-> PNM Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of MATW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PARR
VZ
HIMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.