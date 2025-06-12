Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PARR, VZ, HIMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR), where a total volume of 5,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 61,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 175,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 22,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

