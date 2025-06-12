Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PARR, VZ, HIMS

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 61,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 175,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 22,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARR options, VZ options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XSPA YTD Return
PNM Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of MATW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.