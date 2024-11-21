Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANW, GOOGL, GOOG

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 524,166 contracts, representing approximately 52.4 million underlying shares or approximately 182.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 36,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 241,067 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 17,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
