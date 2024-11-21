Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANW, GOOGL, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 77,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 359.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 7,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 524,166 contracts, representing approximately 52.4 million underlying shares or approximately 182.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 36,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 241,067 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 17,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, GOOGL options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.