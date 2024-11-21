News & Insights

Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANW, GOOGL, GOOG

November 21, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 77,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 359.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 7,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 524,166 contracts, representing approximately 52.4 million underlying shares or approximately 182.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 36,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 241,067 contracts, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 17,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, GOOGL options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VRE Dividend Growth Rate
 Institutional Holders of CMCO
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GRPZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VRE Dividend Growth Rate -> Institutional Holders of CMCO -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GRPZ -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
GOOGL
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.