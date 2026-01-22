Markets
PANL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANL, UNF, BTU

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Symbol: PANL), where a total of 10,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 369.2% of PANL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 291,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,700 underlying shares of PANL. Below is a chart showing PANL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) options are showing a volume of 5,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.7% of UNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of UNF. Below is a chart showing UNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 46,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 40,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANL options, UNF options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
 NOMD shares outstanding history
 SSKN YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks-> NOMD shares outstanding history-> SSKN YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANL
UNF
BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.