Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANL, UNF, BTU

Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) options are showing a volume of 5,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.7% of UNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of UNF. Below is a chart showing UNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 46,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 40,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
