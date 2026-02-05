Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PAHC, FMC, CRM

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) saw options trading volume of 31,312 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 84,628 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAHC options, FMC options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
