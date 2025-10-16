Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OZK, AMC, BAC

October 16, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 7,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 714,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 138,987 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 51,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 211,246 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 28,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, AMC options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
