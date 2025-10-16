Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OZK, AMC, BAC

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 138,987 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 51,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 211,246 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 28,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
