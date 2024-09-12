Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, NWE, FTAI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 80,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 5,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) saw options trading volume of 1,454 contracts, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of NWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of NWE. Below is a chart showing NWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 5,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, NWE options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

