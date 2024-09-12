Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, NWE, FTAI

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) saw options trading volume of 1,454 contracts, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of NWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of NWE. Below is a chart showing NWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 5,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, NWE options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Ken Fisher Stock Picks
PSCM YTD Return
BVL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.