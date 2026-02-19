Markets
OWL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OWL, ARQT, TTWO

February 19, 2026 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), where a total of 120,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) saw options trading volume of 5,320 contracts, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares or approximately 45% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 14,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OWL options, ARQT options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AE
 Funds Holding JPM
 Funds Holding GSF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AE-> Funds Holding JPM-> Funds Holding GSF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OWL
ARQT
TTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.