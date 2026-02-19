Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OWL, ARQT, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), where a total of 120,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 18,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) saw options trading volume of 5,320 contracts, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares or approximately 45% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 14,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OWL options, ARQT options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

