Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, XYZ, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 246,070 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 11,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 86,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 12,827 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

