Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, AVAV, SGHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 54,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 3,668 contracts, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 11,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AVAV options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

