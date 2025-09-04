Markets
ORCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, AVAV, SGHC

September 04, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 54,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 3,668 contracts, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 11,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AVAV options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GNE YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFIN
 KLMN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GNE YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFIN-> KLMN Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
AVAV
SGHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.