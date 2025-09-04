Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, AVAV, SGHC

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 3,668 contracts, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,400 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 11,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, AVAV options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GNE YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFIN
KLMN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.