Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORA, BURL, TEAM

October 10, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 1,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 173,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 393,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 8,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORA options, BURL options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

