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OKLO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKLO, BA, APLD

April 23, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO), where a total of 166,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.3% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 14,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 81,191 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 208,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKLO options, BA options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
 SFIX shares outstanding history
 Top Stocks Held By George Soros

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> SFIX shares outstanding history-> Top Stocks Held By George Soros-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OKLO
BA
APLD

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