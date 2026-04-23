Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKLO, BA, APLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO), where a total of 166,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.3% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 14,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 81,191 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 208,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKLO options, BA options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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