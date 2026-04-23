Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKLO, BA, APLD

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 81,191 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 208,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKLO options, BA options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
SFIX shares outstanding history
Top Stocks Held By George Soros
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.