NWL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NWL, PRA, HLX

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), where a total of 55,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 34,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) options are showing a volume of 3,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of PRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of PRA. Below is a chart showing PRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX) saw options trading volume of 12,231 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,300 underlying shares of HLX. Below is a chart showing HLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

