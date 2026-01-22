Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NWL, PRA, HLX

ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA) options are showing a volume of 3,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of PRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of PRA. Below is a chart showing PRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX) saw options trading volume of 12,231 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,300 underlying shares of HLX. Below is a chart showing HLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NWL options, PRA options, or HLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EPOC Insider Buying
Funds Holding SRC
Children's Place Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.