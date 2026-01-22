Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVRI, OLMA, INSP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI), where a total of 5,444 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 544,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 4,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,700 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: OLMA) saw options trading volume of 5,898 contracts, representing approximately 589,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OLMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of OLMA. Below is a chart showing OLMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) options are showing a volume of 4,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVRI options, OLMA options, or INSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

