Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVRI, OLMA, INSP

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: OLMA) saw options trading volume of 5,898 contracts, representing approximately 589,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OLMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of OLMA. Below is a chart showing OLMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) options are showing a volume of 4,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
