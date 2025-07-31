Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, HII, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 158.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 238,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) options are showing a volume of 4,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 72,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

