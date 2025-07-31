Markets
NVDA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, HII, BA

July 31, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 158.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 238,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) options are showing a volume of 4,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 72,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, HII options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MOTG
 DO Price Target
 MCO YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MOTG-> DO Price Target-> MCO YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
HII
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.