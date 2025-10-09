Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTGR, FDS, RH

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total of 3,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 397,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 6,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 9,622 contracts, representing approximately 962,200 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

