Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, AUPH, PZZA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) options are showing a volume of 8,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,500 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 8,875 contracts, representing approximately 887,500 underlying shares or approximately 90% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
