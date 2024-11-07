News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, AUPH, PZZA

November 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 11,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) options are showing a volume of 8,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,500 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 8,875 contracts, representing approximately 887,500 underlying shares or approximately 90% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AUPH options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
