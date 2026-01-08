Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOC, STX, LOW

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 23,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 12,232 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, STX options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FXP Average Annual Return
DIG market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BABA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.