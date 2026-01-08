Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOC, STX, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 544,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 23,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 12,232 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

