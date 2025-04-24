Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NNE, BOOT, CAH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE), where a total of 6,906 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 690,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 5,332 contracts, representing approximately 533,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 11,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NNE options, BOOT options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.