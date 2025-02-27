Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, JWN, ROOT

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 26,827 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 178% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 19,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 8,339 contracts, representing approximately 833,900 underlying shares or approximately 174.7% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, JWN options, or ROOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
