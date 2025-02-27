Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, JWN, ROOT

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 68,311 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 186.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 5,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 26,827 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 178% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 19,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 8,339 contracts, representing approximately 833,900 underlying shares or approximately 174.7% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

