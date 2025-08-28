Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, NU, RMBS

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 226,653 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 4,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
