Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, NU, RMBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 11,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 226,653 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 4,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

