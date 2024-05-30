News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, CXW, MRVL

May 30, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 37,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 6,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.4% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 93,799 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, CXW options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

