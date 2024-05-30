Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, CXW, MRVL

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 6,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.4% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 93,799 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
